Provided best model of policing: Outgoing official

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 21

The outgoing Commissioner of Police, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, while relieving the charge of the top cop on Tuesday counted his achievements and the policing he and his team resorted to.

Sidhu had joined on November 15, 2022, here as the Commissioner of Police and he completed a year in the city.

He also shared the data of recoveries of weapons, drugs, illegal arms and forfeiture of property of smugglers achieved by the city police under his leadership.

“I tried to present the best model of policing in a year-long tenure. From solving heinous crimes to providing justice to the common man, he and his team did policing for the people and for the state. I am totally satisfied from my tenure. I will always remember my team as best team of the Punjab Police who earned the accolades of solving every major and heinous crime in hours,” Sidhu said.

He said he solved all major crime and only the suspects involved in two cases, including of loot of Rs 4 lakh from Ashok Thaper, the nephew of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thaper, and the kidnapping case of an industrialist, Sambhav Jain, are yet to be arrested. “We have already identified the culprits in the loot case and the police might arrest them anytime. Regarding the kidnapping case, factory owner Sambhav politicised the case by giving interviews to politicians and leaked leads of the police which delayed the case investigation but my team has already got the leads and culprits will be arrested soon,” he asserted.

Revealing the achievements, Sidhu said property of 35 smugglers worth Rs 24.86 crore proposed for forfeiture by the city police, of which proposal to forfeit the property worth Rs 15.14 crore of 24 smugglers was already approved.

“Some persons who were not happy from my policing style had been trying to get me transferred and now, those persons might be getting credit that they got me shifted from here. But I have a history of 35 years of my career that I always return to the same station, though not in context of the Ludhiana Commissionerate.

However, circumstances automatically turn like that and those persons will again come to welcome me with a bouquet of flowers. I have an old association with Kuldeep Chahal and I want him to be more successful than me,” Sidhu added.