Providing basic amenities at grain markets an uphill task

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, oct 7

Providing adequate public health facilities at grain markets and purchase centres has become an uphill task for authorities in the Punjab Mandikaran Board (PMB) as a majority of public utility centres are also accessible to thieves, drug addicts and other anti-social elements, leaving them vulnerable to loot and damage.

Theft of water taps, toilet soaps and fixtures has become an impediment to the delivery of services.

Authorities in the PMB, however, maintain that the stay of all stakeholders, including farmers, labourers, government officials and commission agents, would be made as comfortable as possible during the procurement season. Special arrangements have been made for women.

A visit to the grain markets and purchase centres located in Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts revealed that anti-social elements were involved in damaging and stealing equipment and fixtures installed for providing public health facilities at the mandis of the region. Taps, electric bulbs, doors, windows and utensils were cited among the most common items damaged or stolen from the centres.

Acknowledging the tendency, PMB chief engineer Jatinder Singh Bhangu said officials concerned in the PMB and market committees had been asked to ensure that people visiting the mandis did not suffer.

“We have already issued instructions to our officials on the basis of points discussed in a recent meeting convened by Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Chairperson-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Saravjit Singh, during which it was held that the safety and comfort of all stakeholders was the top priority of the department,” said Bhangu, who also quoted the Chairperson, who had said, “People visiting the mandis should feel so satisfied with our work that they bless us all before leaving.” Bhangu claimed that it was for the first time that even the smallest purchase centres had been equipped with separate lavatories for men and women.

SDO Jatin Singla, who visited some of the centres of the area to review arrangements, claimed that all discrepancies noticed during the visit had been rectified.