 Providing basic amenities at grain markets an uphill task : The Tribune India

Providing basic amenities at grain markets an uphill task

Providing basic amenities at grain markets an uphill task

An official points at a missing bulb from a lavatory at the Ahmedgarh grain market. Tribune photo

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, oct 7

Providing adequate public health facilities at grain markets and purchase centres has become an uphill task for authorities in the Punjab Mandikaran Board (PMB) as a majority of public utility centres are also accessible to thieves, drug addicts and other anti-social elements, leaving them vulnerable to loot and damage.

Theft of water taps, toilet soaps and fixtures has become an impediment to the delivery of services.

Authorities in the PMB, however, maintain that the stay of all stakeholders, including farmers, labourers, government officials and commission agents, would be made as comfortable as possible during the procurement season. Special arrangements have been made for women.

A visit to the grain markets and purchase centres located in Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts revealed that anti-social elements were involved in damaging and stealing equipment and fixtures installed for providing public health facilities at the mandis of the region. Taps, electric bulbs, doors, windows and utensils were cited among the most common items damaged or stolen from the centres.

Acknowledging the tendency, PMB chief engineer Jatinder Singh Bhangu said officials concerned in the PMB and market committees had been asked to ensure that people visiting the mandis did not suffer.

“We have already issued instructions to our officials on the basis of points discussed in a recent meeting convened by Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Chairperson-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Saravjit Singh, during which it was held that the safety and comfort of all stakeholders was the top priority of the department,” said Bhangu, who also quoted the Chairperson, who had said, “People visiting the mandis should feel so satisfied with our work that they bless us all before leaving.” Bhangu claimed that it was for the first time that even the smallest purchase centres had been equipped with separate lavatories for men and women.

SDO Jatin Singla, who visited some of the centres of the area to review arrangements, claimed that all discrepancies noticed during the visit had been rectified.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj marries AAP worker at Patiala village

2
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

3
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh

4
Haryana

Ambala SGPC members march towards Amritsar to oppose validation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act

5
Nation

Watch: Women pull each other’s hair, hit cop during argument over seat inside Mumbai’s local train

6
J & K

6 army jawans killed in road accident following landslide in Ladakh

7
Nation

Watch: This 'dadi' dances like no one's watching as popular MGR song plays on moving bus in Tamil Nadu, goes viral

8
Punjab

Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held

9
Punjab

Mohali RPG attack: Juvenile among 2 terror accused held by Delhi Police, was also tasked with 'eliminating' Salman Khan

10
Sports

Harbhajan Singh writes to PCA members, alleges illegal activities by office-bearers

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...

All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020

306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in HP

306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in Himachal Pradesh

Habitual offenders regularly figure on this list


Cities

View All

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Six-day pen-down strike of ministerial staff from October 10

Amritsar MC demolishes four illegal colonies

Police conduct raids at places disclosed by arms smugglers

Food outlets challaned for using plastic

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Notice to Chandigarh administration on sole GMSH-16 chemist's plea

Chandigarh University video 'leak': Out on bail, Rankaj Verma claims innocence

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Manohar Lal Khattar pays obeisance at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

Hyper-local emissions behind spike in pollution on Dasehra

AIIMS scripts 2 heartening tales of organ donation in month

Tribunal to decide if PFI ban is justified

Criminal held after shootout with Noida cops

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

On way to school, girl killed by trolley

46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

Eight arrested for gambling

Of ~18L fine, only ~7,500 recovered so far in district

Of Rs 18L fine, only Rs 7,500 recovered so far in district

Woman among 4 booked for fraud

Youth electrocuted during swing ride at Dasehra fair

Crackers sans licence seized

Bharat Nagar-Samrala Chowk link road commuters' nightmare

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

11 fresh dengue cases in day in Patiala district, health officials focus on breeding grounds

Patiala Civil Surgeon issues warning to latecomers

Protests hit work at Punjabi University, Patiala