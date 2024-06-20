PRTC depot contract workers hold protest

Ludhiana, June 19
A protest was held by Punjab Roadways Punbus/PRTC Contract Workers Union and Contract Workers Union (Azad) at the gate of PRTC bus depot in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
State joint secretary Jagtar Singh alleged that the depot was adopting step-motherly treatment with workers in its functioning. He said despite being present at the PRTC depot, the staff would mark the workers absent and deduct salary. He said workers don't get overtime and also not given leave at the time of emergency.
The union workers alleged that the department staff also harasses contractual workers.
Union workers alleged that amid the scorching heat, there was no proper room for drivers and conductors where they can rest in free time. They claimed that private bus operators were given priority in time table of buses while the PRTC buses are not being given sufficient time to pick the passengers.
The union warned that if issues of the workers are not solved till June 25, they would hold protest by closing the PRTC depot here.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
India reports 110 deaths, 40,000 heatstroke cases this summer
The weather office has forecast above normal temperatures fo...
Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis
Conducts massive raids across top 10 drugs hotspots of each ...
Punjab, Delhi get brief respite from heatwave as light rains lash parts of region
Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30