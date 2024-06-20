PRTC depot contract workers hold protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 19

A protest was held by Punjab Roadways Punbus/PRTC Contract Workers Union and Contract Workers Union (Azad) at the gate of PRTC bus depot in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

State joint secretary Jagtar Singh alleged that the depot was adopting step-motherly treatment with workers in its functioning. He said despite being present at the PRTC depot, the staff would mark the workers absent and deduct salary. He said workers don't get overtime and also not given leave at the time of emergency.

The union workers alleged that the department staff also harasses contractual workers.

Union workers alleged that amid the scorching heat, there was no proper room for drivers and conductors where they can rest in free time. They claimed that private bus operators were given priority in time table of buses while the PRTC buses are not being given sufficient time to pick the passengers.

The union warned that if issues of the workers are not solved till June 25, they would hold protest by closing the PRTC depot here.

