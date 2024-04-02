PSEB Class V Exams: Girls outperform boys again

Ludhiana, April 1

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared its Class V results today. Though the board did not release any merit list of students, the Education Department stated that girls performed well in the examinations.

District Education Officer (Elementary) Lalita Arora said a total of 51,785 students had appeared in the exams, of which 51,673 passed, giving a pass percentage of 99.78 per cent. Ludhiana district had performed well than many districts.

Arora said it was due to the hard work of teachers and students, who despite all odds performed and scored well in the examinations.

Jaskiran Kaur, one of the teachers at Government Primary School, here, said despite many hurdles, the students performed well. “There were severe winter conditions, holidays in schools were extended due to the same, still, teachers and students managed to bring good results. It is good to see the students being promoted to the next class,” she said.

Notably, the PSEB promotes all students of Class V. Though a section of teachers feel that since the students and parents are aware that no students will fail in the Class V exams, they stop working hard, which is bad for the future of the pupils. “This is the reason that projects such as ‘Mission Samrath’ are organised as the students lag behind in languages,” said a teacher.

Website develops technical glitch

Meanwhile, website of the board, which was being checked by the students and parents for the results, developed a technical glitch and the same was not opening. The students had to wait for hours to check the results, till late on Monday night.

