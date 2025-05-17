PSEB Class X: Girls sweep top positions yet again

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday declared its Class X results. The top three positions are bagged by girls.

Being the biggest district of the state, of the 300 students on the merit list, 52 are from Ludhiana. Of the 52 students, 11 are boys while 41 are girls from different schools in the district.

At the same time, contrary to the PSEB Class XII results in which government schools had done exceptionally well, in Class X, not even a single student from any government school here secured any position in the first 10 spots of the merit list.

Arshnoor Kaur from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School has secured 4th position in the state and first in the district in the exams. She has scored 646 marks out of 650 with 99.38 per cent marks.

Shweta Singh, a student from Sachdeva Public Senior Secondary School, has secured seventh position in the state and second in the district with 643/650 marks (98.92 per cent).

While Akshita from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School and Arshdeep Kaur from Baba Zorawar Singh Fateh Singh Senior Secondary Public School, Kotan, have scored 642/650 marks (98.76 per cent). Both are third in the district and 8th in the state.

Ninth position in the state and fourth in the district is bagged by two students — Raj Kumar from MGD Grammer Senior Secondary School, Dhandari Kalan, and Gurkirat Kaur from Teja Singh Sutantar School, who have scored 641/650 marks (98.62 per cent).

A total of 2,77, 746 students had appeared for the exams, of which 2,65,548 passed. The pass percentage of girls is 96.85 while it is 94.50 per cent for boys. Rural students have done better than their urban counterparts. Their percentage is 96.09 as against urban students with 94.7 per cent.

All three girl toppers in the state have scored maximum marks 650/650 marks.

Meanwhile, a principal of a government school when asked about the reason why students failed to get any position in the first 10 in Ludhiana from any government school, she said: “The entire focus of the state government is on SOEs and enrolment. Teachers need to be given proper guidance and day-to-day assessment of students need to be done in a transparent manner, only then we can bring change.”