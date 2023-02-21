PSEB Class XII exams commence

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 20

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class XII began here on Monday. About 35,000 regular students and 2,000 private students in the district had got themselves registered for the board exams. A total of 244 government/private schools for regular students and 16 centres for open (private) students were made exam centres in the district. The exam was held in the evening session, which started at 2 pm.

About 1,500 staff, including invigilators, comptrollers, teachers, etc, were deputed on the duty by the board for the smooth conduct of the exam.

Sandhya, a student, said she found the exam easy, but subjective part was lengthy and consumed more time. She said the students did not face any difficulty (in the examination hall) while taking the exam.

Gurmeet Kaur Chhina, Principal, Government School, Karamsar, Rara Sahib, said she was the comptroller of the area and a total of 162 students at her centre appeared for the exam. “The exam was conducted in a smooth manner,” she added.

Deputy DEO Ashish Kumar Sharma said under the guidance of DEO Harjit Singh, all arrangements were done well and the paper was conducted in a smooth manner at almost all the centres. The flying squad visited centres to check if everything was in place. “No unfair means cases (UMC) were reported,” said Sharma.