PSEB declares Class V results

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today declared the results for Class V for the 2022-23 session. Although Ludhiana is the biggest district in the state with a large number of private and government schools affiliated with the PSEB, no student from the district could make it to the merit list. The top positions were bagged by students from Mansa and Faridkot districts.

The Board exams were held for the first time for Class V after Covid and a total of 49,877 students had appeared for them in the district. Of these, 49,658 cleared the examinations.

With this, the pass percentage of the students from the district is 99.56 per cent, which is 0.01per cent less than last year. The district is at the second lowest position in the state in terms of pass percentage.

PSEB secretary Vikesh Gupta said: “The results for Class V were declared within 10 days as the last exam was held on March 27. The evaluation is based on both written and practical exams. We have also had a transgender student appearing for the first time for the Class V Board exams and are promoting inclusive education in schools.” The overall pass percentage has increased from 99.62 to 99.69 in the state, said Gupta.

JR Mehrok, the Controller of Examinations, said the website pseb.ac.in will display results tomorrow at 10 am.

He added that students who were not able to appear for the examinations will to allowed to sit for supplementary exams to be held after two months.

Students who have not been qualified will be provisionally promoted to grade VI only they reappear for the exams after two months, he said.