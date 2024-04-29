PSEB district merit holder honoured

Sahnewal, April 28
The Lecturer Cadre Union honoured Gagandeep Singh of a school at Lakho Gadowal with the Uttam Student Award today. Gagandeep has secured the 19th rank in PSEB’s Class X exam, the result of which was declared recently.
Gagandeep was felicitated by the union under its initiative to honour classes X and XII students who secure creditable positions in Board exams.
Union members visited Government Senior Secondary School, Lakho Gadowal, and honoured Gagandeep in the presence of Principal Harinder Singh Grewal. Gagandeep was presented the ‘Best Student Award’ certificate and prize money of Rs1100.
Union president Dharamjit Singh Dhillon assured the union shall be felicitating meritorious students every year. “We shall be honouring the Class XII toppers with prize money as well. This would serve as motivation for them to perform better in the coming years,” he added.
