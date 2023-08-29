PSPCL announces OTS for completion of electrical works in approved colonies in Ludhiana

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, August 28

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has announced a ‘One Time Settlement’ (OTS) scheme for the completion of the local distribution system’s installation and execution of the incomplete/pending electrical works by promoters.

This comes as a potential relief for plot and property owners in approved colonies, where promoters and developers had sold plots without obtaining NOCs from the PSPCL or had failed to install local distribution system, internal network for power supply as per the provisions of the license granted under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA).

The scheme will be the last opportunity for promoters who had not complied with the conditions of the NOC and the licence earlier, but are now willing to complete the project.

Launched in accordance with an order made by the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Authority (PSERC) through a commercial circular (41/2023 issued on August 23, 2023), the OTS scheme will remain valid till July 24, 2024.

If any developers or promoters still fail to comply with the directive, the competent authority may cancel their license for the non-compliance of provisions of the NOC or the licence granted for the development of a colony under PAPRA, whichever is earlier.

While directing the PSPCL to give an opportunity to developers to complete internal electrical installations (LD system) in their respective colonies, the PSERC has also issued orders to report all cases of violation (non-compliance) by the promoters of the provisions of PAPRA or violation of the provisions of NOC issued by the PSPCL, to the competent authority.

“In case the competent authority refuses to act against the promoter or initiate action under Section 5(14) and 5(15) of the PAPRA within three months, the PSPCL shall take up the matter with a competent court or authority as per law to get necessary directions to proceed against the developer and initiate further action as per Section 5(14), 5(15) and 5(16) of the PAPRA,” read the operating part of the order.

As per general terms and conditions of the OTS scheme, it will be applicable to all developers/promoters to whom NOCs were granted by the PSPCL up to December 31, 2014, and for NOCs granted on or after January 1, 2015, provided the licence has not been cancelled or suspended under Section 5(14) of the PAPRA.

Among other conditions, it has been stated in the scheme that there should be no change in the approved layout plan of the project, as per which the original NOC was issued by the PSPCL. Further, all those projects which have been considered contiguous as per the PSPCL records shall not be eligible for the OTS scheme.

It has also been stipulated that the estimated load of the project as per the original NOC shall not be revised and same shall be considered for all intent and purposes while issuing amendment/extension of the original NOC.

