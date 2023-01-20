PSPCL, Centre to spend Rs 750 crore for strengthening power distribution system

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 19

A Centrally-sponsored scheme, ‘Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme’ (RDSS), will soon be launched to upgrade and strengthen the power distribution system in the city and other towns of the district. Officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) have initiated the process for discussing the modalities of works and identification of sites for the project.

Disclosing that work for the ambitious Rs 750 crore project was expected to commence in the first quarter of the coming financial year, senior PSPCL officials said power improvement works like laying new 66 KV/11 KV lines, construction of 66 KV grids, erection of new distribution transformers and augmentation of power grids, HT and LT lines would be executed under the project with financial assistance from the Ministry of Power, Government of India, on a 60:40 ratio, with Centre providing 60 per cent expenses and PSPCL 40 per cent.

“The main objective of the RDSS is to provide uninterrupted and quality power supply to consumers and minimise financial damage by reducing transmission losses and pilferage through a strong distribution system and improved electricity network,” one of the officials said.

An outlay of Rs 750 crore had been approved to be spent in the first phase of the project. New poles and cables would be laid to enhance the strength of distribution network and existing infrastructure would be revamped under the scheme.

Under the project, nine new 66 KV grid substations would be constructed to enhance the capacity of existing transmission and distribution network in the city.

