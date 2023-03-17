PSPCL complaint centre shifted, consumers upset

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 16

Shifting of the only complaint centre of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd from the town to PSPCL office situated at Pohir village in Ludhiana district has upset consumers of all categories, including domestic, commercial and small-scale industry.

Poor women, elderly persons and children requiring the services of complaint redress staff are now required to cover a distance of 3 km to lodge a formal complaint with the staff and the exercise seems to be near impossible during odd hours of the day.

Members of an elaborate team of maintenance staff, who were earlier available at the local complaint centre in the middle of the town, will also be required to commute between the new office and premises for redress of grievances.

Residents have urged the administration to ensure that the complaint centre is set up at some public place in the town which is easily accessible for all consumers.

SDM Harbans Singh said the centre had to be shifted as the owners of the old office had got the building vacated through court. “However, keeping in view the problems of consumers, we have advised the PSPCL authorities to review the decision and manage to set up the office either in their own rented building or at some public dealing office in the town,” said Harbans Singh.

Residents regretted that the authorities at PSPCL office had failed to provide a suitable complaint centre in the town. “Though no other facility except registration of complaints is available at the complaint centre, any member of a family can easily visit and lodge a complaint even during the odd hours,” said residents, apprehending that reaching the new complaint office at Pohir village would be tough during the night and adverse weather conditions.