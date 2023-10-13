PSPCL Director Distribution reviews 220 KV sub-stations

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, October 12

The Director Distribution of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Daljit Inderpal Singh Grewal, took stock of the ongoing work at 220KV substation Dhandari Kalan and 220KV substation Lalton Kalan here on Thursday. At these two substations, work is in progress for augmentation of old ACSR with new HTLS conductor feeding the 66KV substations in and around the city.

Speaking at the occasion, Grewal said the new conductors could carry higher power as compared to conventional conductors.

The Director Distribution also conducted a meeting with senior officials and directed them to carry out the maintenance of all feeders so that frequent tripping could be cut down or minimised.

Instructing the officials to replace the defective meters within 15 days and to release the pending domestic connections immediately, he also told the officials to clear the feasibility cases pertaining to industry as industrial consumers were backbone of the state.

#PSPCL