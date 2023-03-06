PSPCL does reality check on power bills, introduces pre-paid meters

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 5

Amidst mounting arrears of unpaid electricity bills by most state government departments which have been creating a financial crunch for the power utility, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has initiated the process for installation of ‘pre-paid smart’ electricity meters for all new and existing government connections up to a contract demand of 45 kVA from March 1 onward.

According to informed sources, the government departments had cumulative arrears of unpaid power bills of a whopping Rs 128.55 crore at the end of the year 2022. The biggest defaulters were the Water Supply and Sanitation Department (Rs 58.09 crore) followed by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats and the Department of Health and Family Welfare which owed unpaid power bills of more than Rs 20 crore each.

A senior PSPCL official disclosed that in all, 4,600 state and Central government offices had been identified in the district where ‘smart’ meters were to be installed. Till now, 50 such meters have become operational in government offices.

According to a circular issued by the PSPCL Chief Engineer (Commercial), the main attribute of prepaid metering was that (government) consumers would pay in advance for the future consumption of electricity and would be actively involved in their power consumption pattern.

The PSPCL has laid down a 15-day notice period to be issued to government departments for converting to prepaid meters and the notice will contain details of the last 12 months’ energy consumption as well as billed amount for the respective consumer to give them an idea of the consumption pattern.

“Where new connections to government departments are to be released after February 15, 2023, these shall mandatorily be released with smart prepaid meters only. The pre-paid meters will be procured and installed by the PSPCL at its own cost and the consumer would not be required to pay any cost for the pre-paid metering system.

No security

For new connections under pre-paid mode, no security (consumption) shall be charged and only meter security and meter rent (as applicable) shall be payable.

Since no security is to be charged for prepaid connections, the existing consumers would get refund of security (consumption) including interest after adjustment of outstanding dues and the balance amount, if any, through cheque from the PSPCL.