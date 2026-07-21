PSPCL employees go on 2-day strike in Ludhiana

Employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) have gone on strike for two days to press for their demands such as cancellation of the July 17, 2020, letter, implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission, payment of 18% DA and restoration of the old pension scheme.

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Gurpreet Singh Mahidudan, state secretary of PSEB Employees Federation AITUC, condemned the government and management’s stubborn attitude, saying that no effort would be spared to press for their demands. He added that after two days the joint front would order continuation of the struggle until demands were met, and employees would take part in it with complete commitment.

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Mahidudan noted that in the extreme heat, people were already suffering from long power cuts and the strike would multiply their hardships.

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Apologising to the people, he said the responsibility for this power crisis lied with the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and the management of the power corporation, which appeared to be indifferent not only to employees, but also to the public.

He expressed surprise that the Power Minister called unions to Mohali yesterday only to hold an online meeting, that ended within minutes. He emphasised that all employees were united and would not rest until their demands were accepted.