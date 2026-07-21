DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / PSPCL employees go on 2-day strike in Ludhiana

PSPCL employees go on 2-day strike in Ludhiana

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:12 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) have gone on strike for two days to press for their demands such as cancellation of the July 17, 2020, letter, implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission, payment of 18% DA and restoration of the old pension scheme.

Advertisement

Gurpreet Singh Mahidudan, state secretary of PSEB Employees Federation AITUC, condemned the government and management’s stubborn attitude, saying that no effort would be spared to press for their demands. He added that after two days the joint front would order continuation of the struggle until demands were met, and employees would take part in it with complete commitment.

Advertisement

Mahidudan noted that in the extreme heat, people were already suffering from long power cuts and the strike would multiply their hardships.

Advertisement

Apologising to the people, he said the responsibility for this power crisis lied with the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and the management of the power corporation, which appeared to be indifferent not only to employees, but also to the public.

He expressed surprise that the Power Minister called unions to Mohali yesterday only to hold an online meeting, that ended within minutes. He emphasised that all employees were united and would not rest until their demands were accepted.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts