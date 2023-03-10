PSPCL employees up in arms

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 9

Office-bearers and activists of various organisations working for the welfare of employees and workers of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) held protests in the region to get their demands accepted by the government.

The employees staged simultaneous protests in Dehlon, Sarinh, Pakhowal, Lalton, Sihar and Narangwal.

The demands of the protesters included regularisation of contractual employees, implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS), payment of risk allowance and cancellation of cases lodged against employees in connection with experience certificates.

Addressing rallies at Lalton, Ahmedgarh, Dehlon, Sarinh and Sihar, activists of various outfits, lead by Technical Services Union (Suburban) president Zamir Hussain, Pensioners Union president Sukhcharanjit Sharma and Ahmedgarh TSU president Ashu Kumar Bains, regretted that the government had been harassing the employees on flimsy grounds.

“While our workers are expecting from the government that their work will be recognised by ensuring security of their jobs, we are shocked to observe that a large number of linemen who were employed four years ago have been booked on the pretext of not depositing experience certificates at the time of employment,” the protesters said, lamenting that authorities had failed to provide ideal working conditions to the employees working in the field as well.