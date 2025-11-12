PSPCL engineers up in arms against ‘arbitrary’ approach of government

The Engineer Association of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is up in arms against the state government for taking ‘harsh’ steps against senior officials in the form of termination and suspension.

Terming the decisions “hasty,” the Engineer Association has written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately withdraw the termination order of Harjit Singh, Director General, and the suspension of Harish Sharma from Ropar.

The engineers stated that the arbitrary suspension and termination of senior officers have struck a severe blow to the faith and confidence of the entire power engineers’ cadre. A sense of fear and uncertainty has taken hold, discouraging initiative and independent decision-making.

“This is deeply harmful to a sector that demands technical judgment, continuity, and trust,” they wrote.

Further, the association has demanded an impartial inquiry headed by a retired High Court judge and assisted by experts from NTPC/CEA and a legal expert familiar with the case and allegations. The engineers further add to restore the autonomy and dignity of PSPCL and PSTCL by halting political interference in the day-to-day functioning. They warned that if the power utilities of Punjab are reduced to routine government departments, the state’s power supply, finances, and institutional credibility will suffer irreparable damage.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Ludhiana region was held today to discuss the suspension of the CE of Ropar Thermal Plant and the dismissal of the Director General by the state government in what members called a high-handed manner without collecting the correct facts and figures.

Sandeep Singh, SDO Regional Secretary, Ludhiana, from the PSEB Engineer Association of Punjab, said members have expressed concern over the manner in which decisions were taken by the CMD and how the autonomy of PSPCL is being eroded by constant political interference in technical matters.

The House deliberated that an immediate protest in the form of switching off mobile phones after 5 pm should be started, and black badges should be worn to show resentment in the initial phase of protest.

As and when other trade unions and associations give their protest call, PSEBEA should give their support, and engineers should not give strike duties, said the members.