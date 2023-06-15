PSPCL 'fails' to follow policy guidelines

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 14

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) seems to have tied itself in knots as far as the policy matters are concerned. Officials are believed to have been following the whims and fancies of their political masters rather than going by the policy guidelines based on commercial and regulatory circulars issued by headquarters from time to time.

In a meeting with PCPCL Chief Engineer (Central Zone) Inderpal Singh here today, a delegation of the Small Scale Manufacturers Association (SSMA), led by Jaswinder Singh Thukral, expressed resentment over the adamant attitude of PSPCL officials of the Estate Division on disconnection of power supply to small units on the directions of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Curb tendency of high-handedness Effective steps must be taken without any delay to curb the tendency of high-handedness among officialdom and restore confidence in the consumers. —Jaswinder Singh Thukral, SSMA representative

Thukral said, “The Janta Nagar Division of the PSPCL has disconnected power supply of a small scale industrial unit (vide DCO No 82667 dated May 19, 2023) wherein it is clearly mentioned that the action has been taken on a letter (141 dated May 10, 2023) issued by the PPCB. It is a serious matter,” he added, in the wake of the PSPCL memo no. 104-108 dated March 3, 2023 on this subject.

Sharing a copy of the said circular with the chief engineer, Thukral maintained that the PSPCL had made it abundantly clear in the said memo that no disconnection of power supply, whatsoever, will be given effect on the intervention of any other government department.

Quoting the ruling made by the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) in a petition, the PSPCL guidelines say, “There is no provision in the Electricity Act 2003, or the regulations framed under the Act to disconnect the supply to any premises due to non-compliance of any instructions/policy of another government department….Accordingly field officers are directed to ensure that relevant clause of Electricity Act 2003 and Supply Code-2014 must be mentioned while issuing disconnection notice to the consumers..”

Expressing the deep concern of the industry and its representative body (SSMA), Thukral remarked, “Effective steps must be taken without any delay to curb the tendency of high-handedness among officialdom and restore confidence in the consumers.” The PSPCL chief while agreeing with Thukral, discussed the matter with officials concerned and sought clarification in the regard to clear the air.

He assured the SSMA that power supply would not be disconnected until the PSPCL attains clarification and circulates it to field officers.