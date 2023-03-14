PSPCL order puts consumers in dilemma

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 13

The new directive of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) regarding providing new electricity connections in the regularised plots of unlicensed/illegal colonies has created more problems than it has solved. Both buyers and power utility are suffering because of the new changes.

Electricity connections in ‘regularised’ plots of illegal colonies Onus on Urban Housing Department: official A senior PSPCL official said on the condition of anonymity that the provisions made in the Regularisation Policy for Illegal Colonies announced by the government in 2018 were being followed in letter and spirit. If there was any difficulty to stakeholders due to the flaw in the said regularisation policy, then the onus to rectify the issue lay with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Punjab.

In the guidelines issued on February 24, the PSPCL has laid down that it would provide new electricity connections from its own infrastructure in a plot if the mandatory issuance of NOC by PSPCL has not been incorporated in its regularisation certificate.

If the provision of NOC by PSPCL has been incorporated in the regularisation certificate, then the developer of the colony would have to obtain an NOC from PSPCL. However, most developers of illegal colonies are nowhere to be found, leaving the buyer, who has already paid regularisation charges of his plot, in the lurch.

The PSPCL’s proposal to incur the costs by itself in the plots in whose regularisation certificate, the condition has not been incorporated, is also not economically sound, according to experts.

The PSPCL will have to incur an expenditure of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per acre for the installation of LD (local distribution) system and 11 KV electric line, system loading charges and connectivity charges in illegal colonies.

“Since only a fraction of illegal colonies has been regularised by authorities and a very small number of regularisation certificates mention the NOC from PSPCL as mandatory, the ‘bankrupt’ power utility would have to incur mammoth expenditure of anything like Rs 500-750 crore – going by a conservative estimate, to lay power supply and distribution system in around 20,000 illegal colonies in the state,” said a property developer choosing not to be identified.

Another realtor commented that out of 14,000 illegal colonies (official figure) — the actual number could be double — only about 25 per cent have been regularised by urban local bodies and various competent authorities.

“With new guidelines, over 75 per cent colonies as well as property holders would be left without electricity connections, which would be tragic, to say the least.”

Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association president GS Lamba said the regularisation certificates of plots in such illegal colonies had been made redundant if the electricity connection to such plot were not to be issued by PSPCL.

“A situation has emerged where the plot holder is feeling cheated at the hands of the state government where he is being denied basic amenity like electricity even after getting his plot/property regularised on payment of regularisation charges fixed by the government,” he said, adding the government ought to address the issue on priority.