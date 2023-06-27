PSPCL releases alternate numbers to file complaints

Ludhiana, June 26

In order to provide more options to consumers for registration of their complaints with regarding to disruption in power supply, the Central Zone of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has released a list of alternate numbers in addition to customer care and complaint booking at 1912.

PSPCL Central Zone Chief Engineer Inderpal Singh said it was being felt that in certain unavoidable situations such as heavy rainfall with or without dust/windstorm, residents had to face disruption in power supply. As a result, the number of calls to lodge complaints rise causing congestion on telephone lines on the customer helpline 1912.

It has now been decided at the highest level that if the affected consumers were not able to register their complaints at 1912 helpline, then they could call at the chief engineer’s office (at 9646121458) or 9646121459) to register their complaints.

Apart from this, the consumers also had the option of lodging their complaints on ‘PSPCL Consumer Services’ mobile application.

“An SMS service has also been started via which the consumers can know the status of their complaint. For this purpose, the consumers can send an SMS at the complaint number (toll free) at 1800-180-1512 to enquire about the status of the complaints,” said the PSPCL chief engineer.

In addition, the PSPCL zonal office has released a comprehensive list of numbers of all divisions in the central zone which would be available 24x7 for consumers and to ensure that all complaints were resolved. — TNS

DIVISIONS

City Centre: 9646112051; CMC 9646111217; Focal Point Unit I- 9646119181

Focal Point Unit II- 9646119063; Focal Point Unit III- 9646122035; Sunder Nagar I- 9646111214; Sunder Nagar II- 9646119053; Aggar Nagar Unit I- 9646114711; Aggar Nagar Unit II (Haibowal) 9646112093, 9646698736;

Aggar Nagar Unit III- 9646119287; City West-I 9646112091, 9646114712, 9646112085; City West II(North) 9646133306; Model Town (Dhandra) 9646114715; Model Town 9646114714; Estate 9646114687; Janta Nagar I, II 9646114716;

Janta Nagar III 9646119320; Adda Dakha 9646112097; Jagraon 9646112101; Raikot 9646112099; Mandi Ahmedgarh 9646139994; Khana 9646112119; Doraha 9646112124; Mandi Gobindgarh 9646112126; Amloh 9646112021; Sirhind 9646111993; Lalton Kalan 9646122363