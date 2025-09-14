PSPCL starts project to upgrade power lines across state: Arora

Cabinet Minister for Power Sanjeev Arora on Saturday announced a comprehensive ‘makeover’ to upgrade power lines across the state. He said during various election meetings, it had been the primary demand of the people.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has launched a special project to upgrade power lines in 13 major municipal corporations, covering 87 PSPCL subdivisions, to improve public safety, reduce outages and enhance city aesthetics.

Arora said the pilot project would begin in the Ludhiana West subdivision in the city on 25 feeders. The PSPCL would supply all required materials and the labour component for the pilot pilot (amounting to approximate Rs 1.2 crore) will be outsourced to ensure rapid execution. The project is scheduled for completion within two months.

The project will cover some areas of Ludhiana West and North.

Arora while sharing expected benefits from the project said it would result in immediate reduction in accidents caused by low-hanging lines and entanglement with non-electric wiring, faster fault detection and response, leading to fewer and shorter power outages, reduced voltage fluctuations and fire risk through elimination of multiple cable joints, improved protection of metering equipment and reduced tampering, enhancing consumer safety and reliability.