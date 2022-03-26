PSPCL to erect 66 kV monopoles to strengthen distribution system

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 25

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has started the process of erecting new-age 66 kV monopoles for 11 kV lines from 220 kV Ladhowal substation to 66 kV GT Road substation here. The work would be undertaken on March 27 and 30.

Disclosing this, the PSPCL SDO (Technical) Unit II, Navjot Singh Dhillon, said the erection of 66 kV monopoles in the city was first of its kind project undertaken by power utility for the replacement with traditional 66 kV towers.

“Monopoles structure with higher strength and lesser cross-sectional area have proved most suitable for 66 kV lines in densely populated areas and cities. With completion of this work the 66 kV GT Road substation will operate without load shedding in the coming summers as well as peak paddy season to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers in the scorching heat,” he added.

He said for the erection of new towers 11 kV feeders in Bhattian, Ajit Nagar, Ashok Nagar A, B, C blocks, Jain Sharman Enclave, Jassian Road and the adjoining areas, Gurnam Nagar, Aman Nagar, Nagesh Knit and the adjoining area would remain shut for some duration on March 27 and 30.