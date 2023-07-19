PSPCL union leaders protest at Pohir road, threaten to intensify stir

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 18

Office-bearers and activists of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees’ unions have threatened to intensify their protest if their demands are not accepted and implemented without any further delay.

Key demands The protesters have demanded the regularisation of 295 assistant linemen, who were appointed in 2019 after the completion of their probation period.

They demanded that their full pay should be fixed and rural area allowance should be restored.

They have also demanded the cancellation of transfer of junior engineer Chamkaur Singh of Lalton, which they allege was done under political pressure.

They also alleged the victimisation of employees posted at Ludhiana and Mohali through transfers.

The ultimatum was given during a division-level meeting of the executive body held at the PSPCL office at the Pohir road near here today.

The protesters have demanded the regularisation of 295 assistant linemen, who were appointed in 2019 after the completion of their probation period. They further demanded that their full pay should be fixed and the rural area allowance should be restored.

The activists have also demanded that the authorities should cancel the transfer of junior engineer Chamkaur Singh of Lalton, which they allege was done under political pressure. They further condemned the victimisation of employees posted at Ludhiana and Mohali through transfers. The protesters burnt the effigies of the Punjab Government and the PSPCL on the occasion.

Ashu Bains, convener of the rally, said that office-bearers of the Technical Services Union, Pensioners Association and other allied outfits led by Pritpal Singh, Sukhcharanjit Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh Gopalpur and Harpreet Singh had threatened to intensify the already launched protest if their demands were not accepted and implemented.

#Mandi #PSPCL