DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / PSPCL withdraws 5-hour power cut on Ludhiana industry

PSPCL withdraws 5-hour power cut on Ludhiana industry

Ludhiana Chief Engineer says on the directions of the PSPCL Chairman, the demands of the industry had been considered and the five-hour night blackout had been called off with immediate effect

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:18 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The PSPCL has withdrawn the five-hour power cut imposed on industry with immediate effect. Confirming this, Ludhiana Chief Engineer Jagdev Singh Hans told The Tribune that since the supply disruption from the Talwandi Sabo grid had been rectified, the industry would get regular power supply from 7 pm to 12 am with immediate effect.

The order came following a meeting between industrialists and PSPCL officials in Ludhiana on Monday.

Advertisement

A delegation of industrialists, including Jatinder Mittal, Chairman, UCPMA; Narinder Bhamra, President, Fasteners Manufacturers Association of India; Gurmeet Singh Kular, President, FICO; Harsimerjit Singh Lucky, President, UCPMA; and Satnam Singh Makkar, President, DIWA, among others, met Hans to discuss the ongoing issue of the proposed five-hour night blackout affecting the industrial sector.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Hans informed the industrial representatives that, on the directions of the PSPCL Chairman, the demands of the industry had been considered and the five-hour night blackout had been called off with immediate effect.

The industry representatives stated that a reliable and uninterrupted power supply was essential for maintaining production, fulfilling delivery commitments and controlling operational costs. The withdrawal of the night blackout will provide much-needed relief to industrial units across Ludhiana.

Advertisement

Protest postponed

In view of the positive decision taken by PSPCL, the Consortium of Trade & Industry has decided to postpone the proposed protest for an indefinite period.

The industry, however, made it clear that if any such decision is taken in the future that adversely affects industrial operations or causes unnecessary hardship to the industry, the industrial fraternity will once again come together and raise its voice against PSPCL.

The industrial fraternity thanked the PSPCL Chairman and Hans for responding positively to the genuine concerns of the industry and resolving the issue with immediate effect.

It may be mentioned that for the past 10 days, PSPCL had imposed a five-hour night-shift power cut on industry due to inadequate supply from various grids. The industry had raised strong objections to the disruption in power supply, and representations were submitted to the state government and PSPCL seeking withdrawal of the forced power cut.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts