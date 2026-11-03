PU-affiliated colleges gear up for maiden internship, community engagement viva

Six months after Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, introduced credit-based internships, community engagement and field projects under the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), the first real test of the programme is here as the practical examinations and viva voce are to be conducted later in the month.

As colleges move from implementation to assessment, stakeholders say learning has been encouraging even as the road has thrown up some practical challenges.

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Ajit Kaur, principal, Ramgarhia Girls College, said the institute had a positive experience.

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“The internship programme is highly encouraging. Our students got exposure to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the local industry. Though aligning community work with course outcomes and conducting a uniform viva for diverse placements is challenging, it has boosted confidence and employability,” she said.

Sandeep Shawney, principal, Govind National College, Narangwal, said they had faced some challenges.

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“The intent of bridging classroom and industry is excellent and the students are enthusiastic. However, for rural and semi-urban colleges, securing agreements, ensuring student safety during fieldwork and tracking their daily progress puts additional strain on the staff. With gradual institutional support, this issue can be streamlined,” he added.

Colleges offering three-year undergraduate (UG), four-year UG (honours) and four-year UG (honours with research) degrees are preparing to evaluate students under the new system for the first time.

The credit-based internship and community service was started from the current session to bridge the gap between classrooms and the industry. It offers two tracks—Internship for Enhancing Employability (IEE) and Internship for Developing Research Aptitude (IDRA)—carrying two or four academic credits with a duration of 60 or 120 hours.

A nodal officer was appointed at the college level to streamline registrations, identify opportunities, sign agreements with organisations and maintain records. An internship supervisor was assigned to guide students and ensure learning outcomes align with the objectives.

On the ground level, the nodal officers who executed the programme said the administrative load was heavy.

“As a nodal officer, I see consistent participation. We streamlined student registration and signed agreements with local organisations, industries and NGOs. The major task was identifying quality placements for every student and maintaining complete records and logbooks. Despite limited local industry links in smaller towns, the first cycle has been completed successfully, and we are ready for viva,” a nodal officer from a Ludhiana college said, requesting not to be named.

“Students prepared detailed reports documenting activities, challenges faced and skills developed. Evaluation based on report, presentation and attendance is new for us. Training faculty for practical mentoring was required, but the 60 to 120-hour hands-on exposure has improved their research aptitude and professionalism,” said an internship supervisor from a Khanna college.

Students found the experience new and called for improvements. “This internship was a new and encouraging experience for us. We got to work outside the classroom in an NGO and a local firm. Since the work was unpaid and short, real industry exposure was limited. Still, preparing the report and facing the viva has taught us practical skills,” said a BCom final-year student from Mullanpur.

PU Senate and Syndicate member Inderpal Sidhu said the fact that UG students from non-technical streams like BA and BCom, who worked with NGOs, industries and research labs, maintained logbooks and were ready for a viva was a huge achievement.

“I am sure this model will significantly enhance employability and will set a template for the future,” he added.