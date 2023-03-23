PU emerge champ in softball tournament

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 22

Students of Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Civil Lines, Ludhiana, made their presence felt by making invaluable contribution in Panjab University, Chandigarh’s title victory in the All India Inter-University Softball Championship held from March 17 to 21 at Chandigarh.

Kolhapur University finished as runners-up while Calicut University and Delhi University secured third position jointly in the championship.

Dr Iqbal Kaur, Officiating Principal, KCW, and Dr Mukti Gill, Director, appreciated the students’ outstanding performance. They congratulated the players and coaches Ramesh and Amit besides faculty of Physical Education Department on the achievement.