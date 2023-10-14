PU fest at Kamla Lohtia SD College

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 13

The four-day Panjab University Zonal Youth & Heritage Festival Ludhiana Zone-A scheduled from October 13 to 16 marked its beginning at Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ludhiana. The college wore a festive look on first day of the fest which commenced with the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

Around 1,500 students from around 16 colleges will participate in this four-day event. The participating colleges are Kamla Lohtia S.D. College Ludhiana, AS College Khanna, Arya College Ludhiana, Sri Aurobindo College Ludhiana, Atam Vallabh Jain College Ludhiana, GGN Khalsa College Ludhiana, Gobindgarh Public College Alour Khanna, BSSG Government College Sidhsar, Government College Karamsar, Guru Nanak National College Doraha, Panjab University Regional Centre Ludhiana, Mata Ganga Khalsa College Manji Sahib Kotta, Malwa College Bondli Samrala, SCD Government College Ludhiana, Government College(East) Ludhiana, Government College(Evening) Ludhiana.

MLA Ashok Prashar (Pappi) was the chief guest on the inaugural day. College Principal Dr Mohd Saleem briefed about event and highlighted significance of the festival in promoting creative instincts among students and realigning them with their cultural roots.

The day one started with events of group shabad, bhajan, followed by group singing Indian, classical music vocal, geet, ghazal. The heritage events also made their mark on the first day with participation of the students in the items like folk song, rangoli, embroidery- phulkari or bagh, dasuti & cross-stitch, knitting, crochet work, mehndi designing and application.

#Panjab University Chandigarh