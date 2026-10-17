PU fest at Samrala college celebrates culture, heritage

Panjab University Youth and Heritage Festival in Samrala became a celebration of the state’s culture as students from affiliated colleges put up colouful performances.

Despite staff constraints, Malwa College, Bondli, successfully hosted the festival, embodying its theme ‘Beyond Competition: A Celebration of Creativity and Togetherness’.

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Other colleges affiliated to the PU, Chandigarh, pooled their resources and manpower to turn the event into a cultural celebration where togetherness was cherished and the true essence of ‘sanjh’ and ‘virsa’ resonated.

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The modest campus of Malwa College transformed into a cultural hub. With a daily footfall of 500 to 600 students, 64 items ran simultaneously—on stage, off stage, in seminar halls and in corridors. The college pulled off what many thought was improbable.

Host college principal Dinesh Sharma said it became possible only because the theme of this year’s festival was carried forward in spirit. “I am too overwhelmed to be able to speak. When you have only 17 teachers and 300 students to manage sound, light, food, discipline and hospitality for 600 guests and 64 events for four long days, you know you can’t do it alone. To my pleasure, the principals, contingent in-charges and teachers of almost all affiliated colleges readily came forward to help. The support had made me speechless. I always had the assurance that I had a very strong team, standing by me,” he added, his voice carrying both exhaustion and gratitude.

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The ‘collective’ was visible in the corridors of Malwa College. While a giddha team rehearsed its ‘jugni’ in a corner, a group of teachers from another college were seen arranging a phulkari display for the heritage exhibition in the other. A faculty member from a city college was spotted managing the registration desk and student volunteers from various other colleges handled the backstage for the one-act play.

PU Youth Welfare director Sukhjinder Rishi, who was at the venue throughout, acknowledged the “rare” camaraderie. “Hosting a zonal youth festival is not easy. Malwa College is a relatively small college. But what they lacked in numbers, they made up with willingness. And the way the PU family rallied around is commendable. This is exactly what we mean when we talk about youth and heritage—it is not just about winning a trophy, it is about learning to stand together,” he added.

“Malwa College has acted as a torchbearer of carrying out this theme in spirit. I hope this model of togetherness will be carried forward by other zones as well. In an era of competitions, this festival has become a lesson in collaboration,” he said.