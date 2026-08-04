PU urged to allow provisional admission to PG courses for students with up to three reappears

Quote: "Till now, students having reappear papers in the first and second semesters were not allowed admission to MA courses. If we do not give them a chance now, they will have no option left and will lose one academic year. We are hopeful that Panjab University will consider this sympathetically in the interest of students." Teachers

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With this being the last year of the non-NEP (New Education Policy) system, heads, faculty members and postgraduate admission seekers in Panjab University (PU)-affiliated colleges have urged the university to allow provisional admission to master’s courses for students with up to three reappear papers from semesters one to six.

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Earlier, students with reappear papers in two subjects from the third to sixth semesters were allowed admission to master’s courses. The colleges fear that, without a one-time relaxation, hundreds of students may be forced to lose an entire academic year.

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Principals Dr Kirandeep Kaur, Dr Ajit Kaur, Dr Neena Sethi Pajni and Dr Sandeep Kataria, along with other college heads, have appealed to PU to grant provisional admission to students with up to three reappear papers.

“Till now, students having reappear papers in the first and second semesters were not allowed admission to MA courses. If we do not give them a chance now, they will have no option left and will lose one academic year. We are hopeful that the university will consider this sympathetically in the interest of students,” they said.

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Teachers said that most affected students had already cleared five out of six semesters and had only one or two pending papers, many of which were from the first year. “If students are not allowed admission, their academic continuity will break and they will lose a precious year. Since this is the last batch under the non-NEP system, Panjab University should consider granting a one-time relaxation and allow provisional admission to students with up to three reappears from the first to sixth semesters,” said Prof Sandeep Hundal.

The university can also impose a condition requiring students to clear their pending papers within a stipulated timeframe. “We are only requesting that students be given a chance to continue their studies without interruption. An early decision will also help colleges guide students properly during the ongoing admission process,” said Prof Chamkaur Singh.

Sukhpreet Singh, who is seeking admission to MA (Punjabi) at Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, has two reappear papers from the first semester. He said, “I thought I could clear my first-semester papers after completing my sixth semester so that my studies would not be interrupted. However, I have now learnt that I may not be eligible for admission to the master’s course. I hope the university considers the request and takes a positive decision so that I do not lose an academic year.”

Similarly, Harman Kaur, another postgraduate admission seeker at a city college, said she had one reappear paper from the second semester due to severe health issues at the time. “After that, I put all my efforts into clearing the remaining five semesters. I thought I could appear for the reappear exam later, but I did not know that this would prevent me from taking admission. If I am not allowed admission, I will have to sit at home for an entire year,” she said.

Another student, who did not wish to be named, said, “I am already doing a part-time job to support my family. Losing a year will make it very difficult for me to manage my studies and work later. I earnestly request the university to consider our case sympathetically and allow us admission. This is the last opportunity for our non-NEP batch, and my entire career is at stake as I cannot afford to sit idle for a year.”

Although an official response from the university could not be obtained, it has been learnt that colleges have submitted a joint representation to PU. A meeting was also held with university officials in this regard.

“The university has given a positive assurance from its side. The notification regarding the same is expected in a day or two,” shared a college head.