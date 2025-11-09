PU youth fest begins at Khanna college

The 66th Punjab University Inter-Zonal Youth Festival commenced at AS College, Khanna, on Saturday, marking the beginning of a four-day celebration of talent and cultural heritage. With over 2,500 participants from 212 affiliated colleges of Panjab University, Chandigarh, the festival promises a dynamic showcase of dance, drama, literature and fine arts from November 8 to 11.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by former Cabinet Minister Manoranjan Kalia, along with guests of honour Tarsem Singla, MD of Avinash Industries, and Dr Ashwani Bansal, former president of the AS High School Trust and Management Society. The evening session featured Punjab BJP vice president Dr Subhash Sharma as the chief guest, joined by Baljinder Singla, Jaspal Singh Lote and Dr Somesh Batta as special guests.

Day one featured giddha and bhangra performances at the Sarangi Stage, while the rabaab stage hosted group shabad and bhajan singing, BEd poetry recitation and proverbial conversation contests. The sitar stage saw literary events, and the vanjhali arena buzzed with traditional craft competitions including naala, paranda, peerhi, rope-twisting, basket making, guddian patole, khiddo, eennu, and mitti de khidaune-making.

Renowned judges judged the competitions, ensuring high standards and fair results. In giddha, Dev Samaj College, Ferozepur, clinched the first place; followed by DAV Sector-10 and AS College, Khanna. In poetry recitation, AS College, Khanna, secured the top spot; with Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College for Women, Dasuha, and Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd, taking the second and third positions, respectively.

The guests praised the college’s efforts and emphasised the importance of co-curricular activities in shaping student personalities. Director of Youth Welfare Sukhjinder Rishi expressed gratitude to all contributors for making the festival a success.