PU YOUTH FEST: Dev Samaj College bags overall trophy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 10

Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival of Moga-Ferozepur (Zone-B), being organised at Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd concluded on Tuesday. While Dev Samaj College, Ferozepur, won the overall trophy, Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd was first runner-up, and SD College for Women, Moga was the second runner-up.

Kuldeep Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Moga, was the chief guest on the last day of the festival, and Prabhdeep Singh, District Public Relations Officer, Moga, was the guest of honour.

Principal Dr Amandeep Kaur informed that on the last day of the festival, various events like kavishri, vaar, kali singing, and other folk competitions were conducted. A heritage quiz was organised that gave the young students a chance to display their knowledge. Competitions in traditional craft items like guddian patole, chhiku making, pranda making, naala making, tokri making, mitti de khidaune, khiddo, peehri, rassa vattna and ennu making gave an opportunity to the students to display their talent in cultural aspect.

Pritam Singh Johal, Secretary, Kirpal Singh Bhattal, Manager, and Harmail Singh Sidhu, Member of Sri Guru Hargobind Ujagar Hari Trust among others attended the festival.

