PU youth fest: GCG emerges as overall champion

Ludhiana, October 12

The 64th Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival (Zone B) at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, concluded with a remarkable showcase of dance and musical events.

Government College for Girls (GCG), Ludhiana, emerged as the overall champion while Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana was the first runner-up, and Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana, secured the second runner-up position.

Students perform during the 64th Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

The event featured Dr Surjit Patar, an esteemed poet, as the chief guest, along with Prof Rajesh Gill, a former Sociology Professor at PU Chandigarh, and Prof Keshav Malhotra, the Dean of the Faculty of Business Management and Commerce at PU, Chandigarh, as the guests of honour. Host college’s Principal Dr Maneeta Kahlon extended congratulations to all winners and the participants.

In the giddha competition, GCG won first prize, followed by Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women and Khalsa College for Women. In the individual prizes, Jashandeep of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women secured first prize, followed by Harshdeep of GCG and Gargi Sharma of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women.

In group dance category (individual prizes), Surleen from Guru Nanak Girls College secured the first prize, followed by Anmol from GCG and Payal from D D Jain College. In folk dance, Anmol from Khalsa College for Women earned the first prize, followed by Tamanpreet from Ramgharia Girls College and Sonal from GCG.

The ‘kavishri competition’ saw Jasmeen Kaur from Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women securing the first prize, followed by Amritpal Kaur from Ramgarhia Girls College and Anjali from SDP College for Women. In vaar singing, Anjali from SDP College for Women clinched first prize, followed by Naunidh from Government College for Girls and Jalpreet Kaur from Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women.

For kali singing, Roshani from Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women secured first prize, with Parul from GCG in second place, and Anjali from SDP College for Women, along with Prabhjeet from Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, sharing third prize. In ‘ladies traditional songs’ category, Bhavika from SDP College for Women won first prize, Diya from Khalsa College for Women secured second prize, and Harkirat from Guru Nanak Girls College, along with Harjeet from Ramgharia Girls College, jointly bagging third prize.

