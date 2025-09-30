PU youth fest to champion climate action with theme ‘Nurture nature for a sustainable future’

Recognising the need for collective action in the face of escalating climate change, rising global temperatures and its recent devastating consequences, the Youth Welfare Department of Panjab University (PU) has decided to make the theme for this years’ youth and heritage festival ‘Nurture nature for a sustainable future’.

PU Director of Youth Welfare Dr Sukhjinder Singh Rishi shared that the festival aims to inspire and mobilise the youth to contribute towards mitigating the impacts of climate change and building a greener future. “The department has urged all conveners and organising secretaries to make arrangements to highlight the theme of the fests through banners, display boards and special lectures,” the director added.

Dr Manoj Arora of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, Ludhiana, who has designed the logo for the festival, shared that the circular illustration of the theme was an allegory for environmental stewardship and the promise of a sustainable future. “It centres on a serene figure, the mother Earth, whose body is composed of tree roots, bark and foliage, symbolising the deep and ancient connection between humanity and nature. Her head and upper body are formed from textured wood and vibrant green leaves, showcasing her as the life-giving source of the planet. She gently cradles a new-born baby in her hand, representing the future generation and the vulnerable life she nurtures and protects,” he said

“The bright blue streams of water flow from her being, weaving around the central figures. These streams emphasise the importance of clean water and the life-sustaining resources that nature provides. The background within the circular design depicts a hopeful, green future. It is filled with symbols of modern sustainability, including wind turbines and solar panels, seamlessly integrated into a thriving natural landscape. A glimpse of a modern, clean city, possibly featuring geodesic domes or sustainable architecture, suggests a harmonious balance between technological progress and ecological health. A small recycling symbol embedded in the logo further reinforces the theme of responsible resource management. A ribbon banner at the bottom anchors the entire piece with the clear call to action ie to nurture the nature for a sustainable future,” shared the designer.

Appreciating the theme to be most befitting for the current scenario, Dr Dinesh Sharma, Principal, Malwa College Bondli, Samrala, opined, “The thematic logo is truly an inspiring call to all of us and the youth in particular for an action to protect and care for the natural world, recognising that our well-being is deeply connected with the health of the environment. It will surely inspire us to emphasise on conservation and sustainability.”

Principal of Gobindgarh Public College Alour, Khanna, Dr Neena Seth Pajni, shared that the key focus of the festivals was the active involvement and sensitisation of India’s youth through various theme-based youth and heritage competitions. “Through this becoming theme, students will be encouraged to reflect on their ecological footprint and take practical steps to achieve sustainable development goals. The extreme weather events, which resulted in widespread damage to life, property and infrastructure, have highlighted the severe consequences of environmental neglect. Deforestation, encroachment on floodplains, poor land-use planning and the degradation of natural buffers have worsened the impact of these disasters. I strongly believe that nurturing nature is not a choice but a necessity. The future belongs to those who act today and the youth must rise as guardians of the planet.”

Principal, Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana, Dr Maneeta Kahlon termed it to be a very apt theme. “Gurujis teachings: pavan guru pani pita, mata dharat mahat talks about nurturing and sustainability. Life is dependent on nature and nature sustains life. We are co-dependent and symbiotic with nature. We have to reduce our carbon footprints and promote green energy to get a secure sustainable future. ‘Nurture Nature for a Sustainable Future’ is a powerful and timely theme for the youth festival,” the principal opined.

Doraha resident and chief of Vatrukh Foundation Samita Kaur shared that the choices of today’s youth would shape tomorrow’s world. “Every small action—reducing waste, conserving water, planting trees, choosing clean energy or saying no to plastic—creates ripples of change. Sustainable living isn’t just about protecting the environment; it’s about ensuring justice, equality and a healthier planet for future generations. Young voices have the power to challenge old systems, innovate new solutions and lead communities toward greener, fairer and more resilient ways of living,” she said.