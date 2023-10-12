PU Youth Festival : Literary events, performing arts showcased

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 11

The 64th Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival (Zone B) continued at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town on Wednesday. The third day marked the showcasing of theatrical, fine arts and literary events at GNKCW.

Prof Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Chancellor, Central University, Himachal Pradesh, was the chief guest while Amarjit Grewal, literary critic and Upkar Singh, president, Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings (CICU) were the guest of honour.

In the field of essay writing, the first prize was awarded to Government College for Girls, while Ramgarhia Girls College secured the second position, and Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women claimed the third spot.

For short story writing, AS College for Women of Khanna emerged as the winner of the first prize. Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women attained the second place, and Ramgarhia Girls College achieved the third position.

In poem writing, Government College for Girls clinched the first prize. Second place was shared by Ramgarhia Girls College and Khalsa College for Women. SDP College for Women took home the third prize.

The top position in on the spot painting went to Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women while Khalsa College for Women secured the second spot and Government College for Girls and Guru Nanak Girls College jointly held the third position.

In the realm of photography, Government College for Girls received the first prize, followed by MTS Memorial College for Women in second place, and Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women in third place.

For collage-making, Government College for Girls claimed the first prize, with Khalsa College for Women securing the second position, and Guru Nanak Girls College achieving third place.

In clay modelling, Guru Nanak Girls College was the winner, with Khalsa College for Women coming in second. Government College for Girls and Guru Nanak Girls College shared the third position.

In the rangoli competition, Government College for Girls emerged as the winner.

