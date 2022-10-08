PU Zonal youth festival

Ludhiana: Arya College won the 2nd runner-up trophy in the Panjab University Zonal Youth Festival held at Mata Ganga Khalsa College, Kottan. While congratulating the students, principal Dr Suksham Ahluwalia said, “Students of the college have given a spectacular performance. We won 50 prizes in total. Our college won the second runner-up trophy by scoring 143 points.” Participating students were given a warm welcome at the college.
700 books donated
A book fair was organised by the Students’ Council of SCD Government College, Ludhiana on Friday under the guidance of Dr Sajla of the economics department to benefit needy students as these books were distributed free of cost. Principal Dr Pardeep Singh Walia inaugurated the fair and said the noble initiative would help inculcate the value of compassion among students. Many students and teachers donated books to the Book Bank. More than 700 books were donated on a wide variety of subjects.
Awareness on cleanliness
With an aim to create awareness about the importance of cleanliness, a nukkad natak was staged by the students of Police DAV Public School. The play revolved around the drive ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’. The troupe of actors conveyed the message of smart disposal of wrappers and encouraged the audience to keep their surroundings clean. Dr Anu Verma, the principal of the school, applauded the efforts of the teachers and students.
Guest lecture organised
The PG Department of Commerce of Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj, organised a guest lecture for the students. The key resource person for the occasion was Dr Nidhi Singhi, a career counsellor from the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises, Ludhiana. She gave detailed information related to the upcoming placement camps and discussed about skill-based courses prepared by the Punjab Skill Development Mission.
Students present nukkad natak
Students of Ryan International School, Jamalpur, participated in a plethora of activities in Bachitar Enclave, Bahamian. They presented a nukkad natak in which they showcased the problems related to the life of youngsters in a hilarious manner. Budding musicians of the school played on the keyboard and tiny tots mesmerized the audience with their energetic performances. Other activities like musical performances and flameless cooking were also organised.
