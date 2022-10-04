PU Zonal Youth Festival concludes at at Mata Ganga Khalsa College, Manji Sahib, Kottan

Our Correspondent

Doraha, October 3

The Punjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival of Ludhiana Zone-A concluded at Mata Ganga Khalsa College, Manji Sahib, Kottan, today.

An extravaganza of Punjabi folk culture marked the concluding day of the four-day festival. The event witnessed performances of traditional ritual songs, Jhoomar, Sammi, Luddi and Giddha. Actor Rupinder Rupi and secretary SGPC Dharam Parchar Committee Simarjeet Singh Kang, were the guests for the morning session wheras secretary, SGPC (Education), Sukhminder Singh, was invited during the evening session.

Students perform on the last day of the Panjab University Zonal Youth Festival at Mata Ganga Khalsa College, Manji Sahib, on Monday.

Principal Kuldip Kaur Dhaliwal extended welcome to the guests. She also congratulated the winning teams of various competitions.

Director, Youth Welfare (Panjab University), Dr Rohit Kumar, addressed the students. He said the cultural presentations exhibited the zeal and extraordinary talent of the youth.

Results

Instrumental music (percussion): 1st Fatehbir Singh, SCD Government College, Ludhiana, 2nd Gurtej Singh, Arya College, Ludhiana, 3rd Harjit Singh, Guru Nanak National College, Doraha; Music (non-percussion): 1st Hemant Singh, Arya College, Ludhiana, 2nd Manjinder Singh, SCD Government College, Ludhiana, 3rd Jasnoorpreet Singh, GNN Khalsa College, Ludhiana; Indian orchestra: 1st SCD Government College, Ludhiana, 2nd Guru Nanak National College, Doraha.

Skit: 1st Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, Ludhiana, 2nd GGN Khalsa College, Ludhiana, 3rd SCD Government College, Ludhiana; Mimicry: 1st Arya College, Ludhiana, 2nd Sri Aurobindo College, Ludhiana, 3rd AS College, Khanna; Folk instrument: 1st Maninder Singh, AS College, Khanna, 2nd Amrinder Singh SCD Government College, Ludhiana, 3rd Rupinder Singh, Guru Nanak National College, Doraha.

Mime: 1st Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, Ludhiana, 2nd AS College, Khanna, 3rd Arya College, Ludhiana; Rangoli-making: 1st Rohit Kumar Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, Ludhiana, 2nd Gautam Jain, Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, Ludhiana, 3rd Kajal, Arya College, Ludhiana.