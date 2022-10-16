PU Zonal Youth & Heritage Festival begins

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 15

The PU Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival of Ludhiana, Zone – B commenced at Ramgarhia Girls College on Saturday. The zone comprises of 10 girls colleges. The five-day festival began with great zeal and enthusiasm. It will conclude on October 19.

The theme of the festival was “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat”. Dr BS Shah was the chief guest for the morning session. MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chinna was the chief guest for the afternoon session and MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu was the chief guest for the evening session.

To invoke the blessings of the Almighty, students of the PG Department of Music recited a shabad. Dr Rohit Kumar Sharma, director, Department Youth Welfare, PU, encouraged the participants to perform their best. An array of competitions were organised at different venues simultaneously. The competitions that marked the first day were those of music items such as shabad, bhajan, group song, classical vocal, geet/gazal, folk song, literary items like essay writing, story writing, poem writing, and handwriting, art and craft items such as chhikku making, pranda making, naala making, peerhi making, rassa vattna , eennu making, mitte de khidaune and guddian patole making. In all the competitions, the participants put their best foot forward and made the task of the judges of various competitions very difficult.

Officiating Principal Dr Rajeshwarpal Kaur, president of Ramgarhia Educational Council Ranjodh Singh and other dignitaries were present on this occasion. On this day, annual magazine of college ‘Rutt Lekha’ was also released.