Public Action Committee against further extension to mixed land-use policy in Ludhiana

The Public Action Committee (PAC) has opposed any further extension of permissions allowing industrial activity in mixed land-use (MLU) areas of Ludhiana, arguing that repeated relaxations are weakening the city’s statutory land-use plan and worsening environmental and civic problems.

The committee has submitted a legal notice-cum-representation to the Chief Secretary and other authorities concerned, seeking an end to further extensions, particularly in areas such as Gill Road and Dholewal.

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According to the PAC, industries operating in the MLU areas were initially given a limited period to continue under the Ludhiana Master Plan notified in 2007-08. The units were subsequently required to shift to designated industrial areas equipped with appropriate pollution-control and effluent-treatment facilities.

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However, the committee alleged that the deadline for shifting the units had been extended several times. The latest extension is valid until September 30.

The PAC has questioned the legal basis for repeatedly extending the permissions through administrative orders. It said any change in the city’s land-use pattern should follow the procedure prescribed under the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995, rather than being effected through repeated extensions.

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The committee also raised concerns over pollution from industries operating in the MLU areas. It said inspections conducted by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) in January 2026 covered around 200 electroplating units. Of these, around 80 were allegedly found violating pollution-control norms, according to the PAC notice.

The committee further claimed that some units were discharging untreated effluent containing heavy metals into the domestic sewerage network. Following the inspections, the PPCB had directed the disconnection of electricity supply to 25 units, it said.

PAC members Kapil Arora and Jaskirat Singh said continued industrial activity in residential and mixed-use areas could place additional pressure on roads, parking, traffic movement, drainage and sewerage systems. They also raised concerns over air and noise pollution, fire safety, water consumption and public health.

The committee has demanded that the government should stop granting further extensions that are inconsistent with the Master Plan and ensure that industries, including Red and Orange Category units, are shifted to designated industrial zones.

It also sought disclosure of all government notifications, orders and policies under which permissions for industrial activity in the MLU areas had been extended in the past.

The PAC proposed that the existing MLU areas be converted back into residential zones and that the Ludhiana Master Plan be amended accordingly. It also sought action against units that continue to operate in violation of the rules after September 30.

PAC member Kuldeep Singh Khaira said, “If the government grants any further extension or allows expansion of the MLU activities, we will approach the National Green Tribunal and other appropriate forums.”

The committee said the September 30 deadline should be treated as an opportunity to enforce the planned transition and ensure the shifting of industrial units, rather than as a basis for granting another extension to industries operating from areas not designated for such activity.