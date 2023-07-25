Public bear the brunt as revenue officials observe strike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 24

The Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association went on a strike on Monday, resulting in inconvenience for residents. Visitors to Revenue Department offices were unable to get their tasks completed, particularly those related to property registration today.

The strike came as a surprise to many visitors who were unaware of the announcement made by the association.

A visitor at the Revenue Department’s office on Hambran Road here expressed discontent, stating that the people were already forced to suffer as their works were not done on time and now the strike of officials had further increased their woes. He said it was the government’s responsibility to find a solution to prevent common people from being exploited at government offices during such strikes.

Notably, some staff at the office was available but they were unable to tell visitors when works related to property registration would resume. The visitors said they were not given any prior information regarding the same.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, from Vigilant Citizens’ Forum, an NGO, criticised the Revenue Officers’ strike, suggesting that the government should consider deploying additional staff to ensure the continuity of services at Revenue Department offices. Such strikes only cause inconvenienc to the public. Moreover, the government should recruit new officials so that such situations could be handled in the future, he added.

General Secretary of the association Vijay Behal said the strike involves district revenue officials, tehsildars and naib tehsildars.

The association members said they criticised Roopnagar MLA Dinesh Chadha’s alleged interference in the working of a tehsil office, which led to the decision to initiate the strike.

As part of their protest, the association had decided to boycott all works (except flood prevention works) from Monday onwards for an indefinite period, they said.