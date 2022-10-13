Public suffer as employees observe pen-down strike

Ludhiana, October 12

Government employees, who are associated with Punjab State Ministerial Services Union Ludhiana, continued their pen-down strike on the third day. Visitors remained inconvenienced at various government departments on Wednesday too. Unaware of the strike, many were forced to return without getting their work done.

The government must introduce no work, no salary policy. If employees are on strike, they should not get paid for that period. Kuldeep Singh, a resident

Meanwhile, the employees staged a protest at the district treasury office, Mini Secretariat, today. The members of Punjab State Ministerial Services Union, Ludhiana, are demanding release of their DA arrears, regularisation of jobs, implementation old pension scheme and pay commission recommendations.

Sanjeev Bhargav, president of the union’s local unit, said the government had failed to hear their voices to date.

A visitor said the government should find out a solution instead of letting people suffer due to the strike by the employees. A city resident, Kuldeep Singh, said the employees did not work even today due to which many people were suffered. He said the government must introduce “no work, no salary” policy. “If the employees are on strike, they should not be paid for not working during the strike period,” he said.