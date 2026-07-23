Public support key weapon in fight against dengue: Civil Surgeon at Janata Nagar camp

Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said on Wednesday that public’s support was the best weapon in the Health Department’s fight against dengue.

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The district Health Department organised a special dengue awareness camp on Wednesday at Janata Nagar. The camp was aimed at raising awareness on dengue prevention and strengthening community participation in eliminating mosquito-breeding sites in and around homes.

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Health Department officials informed the public that the aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue, primarily breeds in clean, stagnant water found in and around households. Water collected in coolers, refrigerator trays, flower pots, discarded tyres, utensils kept on rooftops, overhead tanks and other liquid-holding containers is ideal for mosquito breeding. If every family spends a few minutes once a week inspecting such places and draining stagnant water, a significant contribution can be made towards preventing dengue, the officials added.

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During the awareness camp, the officials emphasised that dengue prevention was not the responsibility of the government alone, but a shared responsibility of every citizen. Maintaining cleanliness in homes, shops, institutions and surrounding areas, preventing water stagnation and eliminating mosquito-breeding sites are the most effective measures to control dengue. People were informed that the dengue-causing mosquito bites during the day and they were urged to wear full-sleeved clothing, adopt protective measures and immediately visit the nearest government health facility in case of fever. Self-medication should be strictly avoided.

The anti-larva wing conducted door-to-door inspections to identify mosquito breeding sites and motivated residents to drain stagnant water immediately, empty and dry coolers once every week, keep water containers properly covered and maintain cleanliness around their homes. The team also distributed dengue awareness pamphlets and addressed queries raised by the residents.

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The anti-larva team and other health staff participated in the awareness campaign. The team also carried out larvae surveillance in the locality and advised residents to take immediate corrective measures wherever mosquito breeding was likely.

The officials urged all citizens to become active partners in the fight against dengue. They said if every family commits to eliminating mosquito breeding from their homes, the goal of making Ludhiana a dengue-free district can be achieved.

“The most effective way to fight dengue is not treatment, but timely prevention,” said Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon.

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