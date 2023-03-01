Public toilet built under Smart City Mission in pathetic state

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 28

A public toilet that was constructed by spending lakhs of rupees under the Smart City Mission is in a dilapidated condition now. Some of the doors, solar panels, taps, and other equipment were allegedly missing from the toilet.

Residents complained of filthy conditions and dirty toilet seats and urinals that were being ignored by the corporation and Ludhiana Smart City Limited. They said the public toilet site was not even cleaned for a long time. They further complained no water supply was made available at the facility.

Raising questions about the bad condition of the toilet, president of Vigilant Citizens’ Forum, an NGO, Kuldeep Singh Khaira has sought a probe into the matter. He said: “The public toilet outside Merado Colony is in a poor condition. Water tanks, solar panels, and taps have been stolen as the civic body failed to pay any attention in this regard. There is no maintenance of the toilet complex. It is a sheer waste of public funds. Who is responsible for the same?”

A city resident said the government must look into the matter and take necessary action in this regard. He said: “When the toilet was constructed by spending huge money, it was also the responsibility of the department concerned to ensure its maintenance. Earlier, a toilet near the canal bridge on Gill Road was found in a poor condition. There is already a shortage of public toilets in the city.”

MC’s Executive Engineer, Balwinder Singh said he would look into the matter. He said the public toilet was constructed under the Smart City Mission around one-and-a-half years ago. He said the MC’s O&M branch was asked to provide a water supply connection for the public toilet.

Meanwhile, MC’s O&M Branch Superintending Engineer could not be contacted for comments.