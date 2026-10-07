Public transport remains a distant dream in Ludhiana

The dream of residents to have a reliable public transport system in Ludhiana remains distant, as the Municipal Corporation’s claims of receiving a fleet of around 100 e-buses by August-September have fallen flat. Construction of bus shelters and charging stations is still incomplete, delaying the rollout.

Interestingly, Ludhiana is not the only affected city. Electric buses have not been introduced in Amritsar, Jalandhar or Patiala either.

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Highly placed sources in the department said the buses are unlikely to be deployed before December as charging infrastructure and depots are not ready in any of the cities.

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Ludhiana Mayor Inderjit Kaur said the work assigned to the state government had been completed but she would have to ascertain reasons behind the delay in launching public transport services under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme.

In a bid to revive the public bus transport after the failure of the city bus service launched in 2011 and discontinued in 2024 due to traffic congestion and operational challenges, Ludhiana received a major boost under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme. The city was selected for the deployment of 100 electric buses.

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The scheme also envisaged the development of two e-bus depots to support parking, charging, maintenance and day-to-day operations of the fleet. Ludhiana was among the first cities in the state chosen for the project.

Besides Ludhiana’s allocation of 100 buses, Amritsar was to receive 100 buses, Jalandhar 97 and Patiala 50. However, none of these cities has received the e-buses so far.

The initiative is a part of the government’s efforts to modernise urban mobility and provide residents with an affordable alternative to private vehicles.

In Ludhiana, two depots were proposed. The Ghora Road depot was planned to cater to 70 electric buses while the Hambran Road depot was to accommodate the remaining 30. However, construction works at the depots is yet to be completed as per the required norms.

According to the operational plan prepared by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), seven e-bus routes were proposed across the city, covering a network of around 152 km. The proposed network was expected to serve nearly 53 sq km or about 33 per cent of the municipal area, connecting residential localities, industrial clusters and other key destinations.

Former BJP councillor Inder Aggarwal said the fate of the earlier city bus service was well known, with buses lying defunct and gathering dust. “There has to be political will and transparency to run such a service and provide facilities to the public. The present state government lacks both,” he alleged.

The seven proposed routes include Elysian Tower-Tajpur village, Ludhiana Zoo-Dhandari Kalan via Giaspura, Hambran Bus Depot-Sahnewal, Ayali Octroi-Dana Mandi Road, Chuharpur-Meharban, Hambran Bus Depot-Mangli Octroi and Jodhewal Basti Chowk (Rahon Road)-Dhandari.

Officials had earlier claimed that the e-bus service would begin from the Hambran Road depot in August, providing residents with an affordable, reliable and environmentally friendly mode of transport. However, the project remains stuck due to infrastructural delays.