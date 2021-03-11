Pumping station project work begins

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 9

The Ludhiana East MLA, Daljit Singh Grewal, kicked off the pumping station project work on Monday. The pumping station would help to drain out rainwater. Grewal said the pumping station would be set up on Tajpur Road at the estimated cost of Rs 2.25 crore.

Rainwater logging was a major problem in Jamalpur and Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, due to which people faced a lot of inconvenience, Grewal added. The pumping station would help in resolving the issue, Grewal said.