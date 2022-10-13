Puneet Bains gang member in police net, firearm seized in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 12

With the arrest of Vishal Gill, alias Vishal Jacob, a hardcore criminal and an active member of the Puneet Bains gang, the police today claimed to have inflicted a huge blow on organised crime in the city.

Gill, along with his accomplices and members of the rival Shubham Mota gang, was wanted in connection with a case registered against members of both gangs for a gang war that had occurred near Gurdwara Neela Jhanda here on September 7, 2022, under Sections 307, 336, 160 and 120-B and Sections 25,54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Police Division No 3.

Stating this here today, Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma said a police team set up especially for the purpose and acting under the supervision of a senior official had succeeding in arresting Vishal from under Dhandari Bridge on the Ludhiana-Sahnewal stretch of GT Road today. The police also recovered an illicit .32 bore pistol and two live cartridges from the suspect, a resident of Amarpura Mohalla.

The CP said during preliminary interrogation, Vishal had disclosed that he had come out of jail on bail a few months ago and had joined the Puneet Bains gang.

He said other members of the gang included Jatin Trendy, Naveen Gill, Vadda Nanna, Steem Sahota, Chhotu, Deep, Hitik and Divanshu. Of the gang members, Vishal, Naveen and Jatin Trendy were possessing an illicit fire arm each, which the police had recovered on the basis of information provided by Vishal.

The CP said Vishal and other members of the gang were wanted in at least eight criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping, assault, breach of peace and possession of illicit fire arms, registered at various police stations in the city.

Wanted in 8 criminal cases: CP



