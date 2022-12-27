Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 26

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested an inspector of Pungrain Kunal Gupta posted at Ludhiana for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,50,000.

To be produced before court today A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against inspector Kunal Gupta at the VB police station, here, and he was arrested on Monday. The spokesperson said he would be produced before a local court on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the state VB said the inspector had been arrested on the complaint of Charanjit Singh, owner of Kartar Singh and Sons Rice Mill, for taking bribe.

He said the complainant had lodged a complaint on the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption helpline that the suspect had taken a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from him and Rs 50,000 from Mahesh Goel, owner of Paras Rice Mill, on the pretext of allotting paddy for the previous season.

He said as four shellers in the district were closed being defaulters and paddy allocation share of those were to be distributed among 10 other shellers, including his rice mill and Mahesh Goel.

The spokesperson added that during verification, the allegations substantiated in the complaint. It was found that the inspector of Pungrain had taken a bribe of Rs 1,50,000 from the complainant and Mahesh Goel (both sheller owners).

