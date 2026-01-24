DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Punjab Agri Dept intensifies crackdown on ‘fake’ pesticides being sold online

Punjab Agri Dept intensifies crackdown on ‘fake’ pesticides being sold online

Officials say these pesticides are a threat to the environment, crops

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials urge farmers to only use pesticides recommended by the department. ANI File
Advertisement

The Punjab Agriculture Department has launched a campaign to intensify crackdown on the “fake” pesticides being sold on e-commerce platforms, said officials. They said this comes after the department identified unauthorised pesticide sale on online platforms as a major threat to the environment and crops.

Advertisement

The officials said the department is working to curb such sale and punitive action will be ensured against any and all violations.

Advertisement

Along with legal action through enforcement agencies, the department appealed to the farmers of the state, urging them to seek guidance from experts and follow guidelines about the use of recommended doses of genuine pesticides prescribed for their crops.

Advertisement

Joint Director, Agriculture (Plant Protection), Narinder Singh Benipal said the department will ensure supply of genuine agricultural chemicals to farmers through a multidimensional action plan.

Expressing satisfaction over the initial phase of the campaign, Benipal said the department had halted unauthorised pesticide sales through online platforms and tightened regulations on alleged illegal inter-state trading.

Advertisement

Benipal added that the department identified multiple online platforms as “clandestine sources” of unauthorised business links between dealers from Punjab and neighbouring states.

“Following registration of police cases against erring dealers, some online companies have stopped the unauthorised activities,” added Benipal.

Benipal said that all Chief Agriculture Officers were advised to hold meetings with dealers to ensure enforcement of latest guidelines in letter and spirit.

As part of the campaign, the department is enforcing a complete ban on purchase or sale of pesticides from dealers operating outside Punjab, ensuring stricter penalties for deader violating rules and asking them to display of state-approved licences at all outlets.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts