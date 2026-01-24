Punjab Agri Dept intensifies crackdown on ‘fake’ pesticides being sold online

The Punjab Agriculture Department has launched a campaign to intensify crackdown on the “fake” pesticides being sold on e-commerce platforms, said officials. They said this comes after the department identified unauthorised pesticide sale on online platforms as a major threat to the environment and crops.

The officials said the department is working to curb such sale and punitive action will be ensured against any and all violations.

Along with legal action through enforcement agencies, the department appealed to the farmers of the state, urging them to seek guidance from experts and follow guidelines about the use of recommended doses of genuine pesticides prescribed for their crops.

Joint Director, Agriculture (Plant Protection), Narinder Singh Benipal said the department will ensure supply of genuine agricultural chemicals to farmers through a multidimensional action plan.

Expressing satisfaction over the initial phase of the campaign, Benipal said the department had halted unauthorised pesticide sales through online platforms and tightened regulations on alleged illegal inter-state trading.

Benipal added that the department identified multiple online platforms as “clandestine sources” of unauthorised business links between dealers from Punjab and neighbouring states.

“Following registration of police cases against erring dealers, some online companies have stopped the unauthorised activities,” added Benipal.

Benipal said that all Chief Agriculture Officers were advised to hold meetings with dealers to ensure enforcement of latest guidelines in letter and spirit.

As part of the campaign, the department is enforcing a complete ban on purchase or sale of pesticides from dealers operating outside Punjab, ensuring stricter penalties for deader violating rules and asking them to display of state-approved licences at all outlets.