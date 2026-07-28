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Home / Ludhiana / Punjab Agricultural University, Abohar firm enter into pact for marketing ‘kanji’ mix

Punjab Agricultural University, Abohar firm enter into pact for marketing ‘kanji’ mix

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:17 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.
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Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has inked a pact with a firm based in Abohar to commercialise its ready-to-use ‘kanji’ mix.

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Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, and Geet Setia from the company, Setiaz, signed the pact on behalf of their respective organisations. Dhatt congratulated the team of scientists for commercialisation of the technology.

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Preetinder Kaur, principal scientist, Department of Processing and Food Engineering, said the PAU has developed the mix using lactic acid bacterial culture and refractance window dried black carrot powder of ‘Punjab Black Beauty’ for controlled fermentation to enhance year-round availability of kanji beverage and ensure its microbiological safety.

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Black carrots are a rich source of bioactive compounds but their use remains limited due to seasonal availability and perishable nature, she added.

Fermented and pro-biotic black carrot beverages offer numerous health benefits, including improving lactose metabolism, preventing gastrointestinal infections, enhancing immune response, reducing serum cholesterol levels, stimulating calcium absorption, synthesising essential vitamins, improving protein digestion and protecting against the harmful effects of food-borne pathogens.

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The dried mix prepared by the PAU can be easily reconstituted into a naturally fermented pro-biotic beverage with a distinctive flavour and aroma. Dharni said the mix has an enhanced shelf life and enables the consumers to enjoy functional and pro-biotic benefits of kanji throughout the year.

25 farmers attend 5-day training

Ludhiana, July 27

At least 25 farmers attended a five-day training course on organic, natural and integrated farming systems organised by the Skill Development Centre, Directorate of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Divulging details, Rupinder Kaur, associate director (skill development), said the main objective of the course was to train farmers in organic farming methods so they can avoid harmful effects of pesticides. The course was also aimed at motivating them to prepare organic manures and vermin-compost, and adopt them as supplementary occupations.

Kulvir Kaur, course coordinator, said the trainees were given comprehensive information on various aspects of organic farming by subject-matter specialists from the university. The experts also shared their experiences with the trainees. Sohan Singh Walia, director, School of Organic Farming, shared information on organic farming standards and certification, and the future of natural farming in the state.

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