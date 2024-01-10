Punjab Agricultural University academics participate in CNE

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 9

A total of 48 students from the Department of Food and Nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), participated in the 7th Continual Nutrition Education (CNE), organised by the Department of Dietetics and Neurology, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana. The event, in which both postgraduate and undergraduate (Nutrition and Dietetics) students of PAU participated, explored the influence of dietary interventions on mental well-being, cognitive functions and neurological resilience with a theme “Neuro Nutrition: Predict, Prevent and Restore.”

Dr Kiran Bains, professor and dean, College of Community Science; Dr Kiran Grover, professor and head, Department of Food and Nutrition; and Dr Sonika Sharma, Professor of Food and Nutrition, PAU, chaired the sessions on gut-brain axis, safety and efficacy of ketogenic diet in epilepsy, and sarcopenia and loss of muscle mass during prolonged illness, respectively.

Dr Grover informed the PAU’s Department of Food and Nutrition was working in collaboration with the Department of Dietetics and various other departments of DMCH for conducting clinical studies. Recently, an MSc student of the department developed a clinical model to identify sarcopenia in patients with cirrhosis under the guidance of Dr Ajit Sood, head, Department of Gastroenterology and Shaveta Batta, Chief Dietitian.

A PhD student collaborated with Dr GS Wander, cardiologist, Hero Heart Centre, for evaluating the effectiveness of canola oil (GSC 7) in the management of risk factors of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Similarly, a number of postgraduate research studies such as genetic variables associated with CVD risk factors, quantification of modified FODMAP regional diets in irritable bowel syndrome, and omega -3 fatty acids in human milk in relation to maternal and child nutrition were in progress with collaborators, namely Shaveta Batta; Dr Bishav Mohan, professor and Head of Cardiology, Hero Heart Centre; Dr Omesh Goyal, gasteroenterologist and Dr Puneet A Pooni, professor and Head of Pediatrics, DMCH.

