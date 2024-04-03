Punjab Agricultural University alumna bags Rs 50 lakh BioCARe research project

Ludhiana, April 2
An alumna Dr Sudeshna Thakur, PhD from the Department of Entomology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has added to the cachet of this institution by bagging the prestigious BioCARe research project. She has been awarded a project titled 'Functional characterisation of octopamine receptor in Bemisia tabaci (Gennadius)' under the Biotechnology Career Advancement and Re-orientation Programme (BioCARe) for the women scientists, sponsored by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.
The project worth Rs 50 lakh will be implemented at the Insect Molecular Biology Laboratory, Department of Entomology, under the mentorship of Dr Vikas Jindal, Principal Entomologist.
Dr Thakur will be working as the principal investigator to characterise the insect biogenic amine receptor and monoamines in whitefly, a deadly pest in cotton crop. Dr Jindal said that monoamines activating octopamine receptor in whitefly will be identified which may provide base for the development of next generation insecticides.
