Punjab Agricultural University business incubator awarded at startup conclave

Punjab Agricultural University’s Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI) bagged the “Best Incubator Award” during the Samagam 4.0 – Leaders’ Conclave 2026 at Park Plaza here on Thursday.

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The event brought together leading entrepreneurs, investors, academic institutions, incubators and policymakers from across the state to celebrate its startup ecosystem.

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Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who was the chief guest, appreciated the efforts being made by institutions and incubators in creating an enabling environment for startups and innovation-driven enterprises.

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The award was received by a PABI team comprising TS Riar, principal investigator; Poonam Sachdev, co-principal investigator; Karanvir Gill, business manager; and Rahul Gupta, assistant manager.

The recognition honours PABI’s contribution towards strengthening agri-business entrepreneurship, startup incubation, rural innovation and technology-driven enterprise development in the state. Through mentoring, training, funding facilitation, networking and institutional support, PABI has played a significant role in nurturing innovative startups in the agriculture and allied sectors.

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V-C Gosal hails PABI team

Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal congratulated the PABI team and said the award was a reflection of the PAU’s commitment towards fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable agri-business development.

He appreciated the dedicated efforts of the incubator in supporting young innovators and startups, and emphasised the PAU would continue to promote research-led entrepreneurship for the benefit of farmers, rural communities and the agricultural ecosystem at large.