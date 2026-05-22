icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Punjab Agricultural University business incubator awarded at startup conclave

Punjab Agricultural University business incubator awarded at startup conclave

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:24 AM May 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

Punjab Agricultural University’s Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI) bagged the “Best Incubator Award” during the Samagam 4.0 – Leaders’ Conclave 2026 at Park Plaza here on Thursday.

Advertisement

The event brought together leading entrepreneurs, investors, academic institutions, incubators and policymakers from across the state to celebrate its startup ecosystem.

Advertisement

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who was the chief guest, appreciated the efforts being made by institutions and incubators in creating an enabling environment for startups and innovation-driven enterprises.

Advertisement

The award was received by a PABI team comprising TS Riar, principal investigator; Poonam Sachdev, co-principal investigator; Karanvir Gill, business manager; and Rahul Gupta, assistant manager.

The recognition honours PABI’s contribution towards strengthening agri-business entrepreneurship, startup incubation, rural innovation and technology-driven enterprise development in the state. Through mentoring, training, funding facilitation, networking and institutional support, PABI has played a significant role in nurturing innovative startups in the agriculture and allied sectors.

Advertisement

V-C Gosal hails PABI team

Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal congratulated the PABI team and said the award was a reflection of the PAU’s commitment towards fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable agri-business development.

He appreciated the dedicated efforts of the incubator in supporting young innovators and startups, and emphasised the PAU would continue to promote research-led entrepreneurship for the benefit of farmers, rural communities and the agricultural ecosystem at large.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts